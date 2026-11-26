Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan appeared on Koffee With Karan 9, and one of the funniest segments was when the host Karan Johar asked the guests to call their wives.

Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan appeared on Koffee With Karan 9's latest episode, and it was already expected to be a fun ride. However, fans were not ready to see Akki getting schooled, brutally trolled by his wife, former actor and author Twinkle Khanna.

It's said that no matter how strong or alpha a male is, he can't win against his wife. Something similar happened on the KJo show. During the rapid-fire segment, Karan asked Ravi and Akki to call their wives and ask them to give a shout-out that will earn them 5 points.

Twinkle Khanna calls Akshay Kumar Anup Jalota

When Akki called Twinkle, she picked up and said, "Bolo." Akki was taken aback by her greeting, and he replied, "Bolo matlab pyaar se toh bol." Twinkle told him that she had been tired, had hardly slept, and he disturbed him by singing bhajans. "I hardly slept, and then you started singing bhajans loudly at 6 am like Anup Jalota." She went on to say, "At least close the bathroom properly." Akki tried to calm her down and inform her that he's on Koffee With Karan.

Twinkle schools Akki for doing KWK for free

When Akki told Twinkle that he's on Karan show, she teased him, saying, "Free mein hi kar rahe honge show." Karan interrupted and said that you want to earn money from everything. They all laughed, and Karan said that she's on the show right now, and it will all go live.

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Netizens react to Twinkle Khanna's behaviour with Akki

This particular clip from the episode went viral, with netizens slamming Twinkle for how she behaved with Akki. However many of them call them scripted. A netizen wrote, "Ah, finally Twinkle can, at least, voice act...cat is out of the bag @KofeeWithKaran is scripted." Another netizen wrote, "Poor guy how she treats him." One of the netizens wrote, "How badly scripted is this.. Twinkle should stick to writing and refrain from acting and Karan should refrain from writing and stick to God knows what!" An internet user wrote, "Twinkle.... Zero achievement but 100% Attitude."