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Viral video: 'Akshay Kumar ek flop actor hai?': Actor reaction to journalist's question leaves netizens divided

Akshay Kumar was insulted by a journalist at the trailer launch event of Welcome to the Jungle. Akki's reply to his question goes viral, leaving netizens divided.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 05:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: 'Akshay Kumar ek flop actor hai?': Actor reaction to journalist's question leaves netizens divided
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram)
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Akshay Kumar has been facing a tough time at the box office. But recently, his dwindling fate at the box office was called out publicly, leaving the actor visibly embarrassed. At the trailer launch event of Welcome to the Jungle, a journalist took the opportunity and asked him why he agreed to take a potshot at himself in the movie. For the unversed, in Welcome 3, Akki plays a once-superstar-now-flop actor. There is a shot in the trailer where Paresh Rawal says, "Phele top ka hero tha. Ab flop ka hero hai." If you have followed Akshay's career, you would be familiar with the fact that post-COVID, Akki had some of the biggest flops, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Samrat Prithviraj, Selfiee, and Bell Bottom. 

Also read: Viral video: Akshay Kumar debunks reports of taking Rs 1.7 crore for Welcome to the Jungle, reveals real fee that will leave you shocked

 

Akshay Kumar reacts to being called a 'flop actor'

At the event, a journalist asked him, "Kya Akshay Kumar flop, hero hai? Yeh kyu rakha gaya film mein?" Akki got up from his seat, walked towards the audience, and replied, "Janab, ab main aapke liye khada hua hoon, aap bhi khade ho jaye. So aisa hai ki iske andar hum kirdaar nibhate hai. Na ki hume bola jaata hai ki aap pe ek tanz hai. So picture ko hum jabhi dekhte hai. I'm sure you're a smart person, ek film ko character ke hisaab se dekhte hai. Toh please, iske liye dhanyawad ki aapko bura laga. Lekin isko itna seriously na le (Sir, I am standing here for you now, so please stand up as well. The thing is, we simply play characters in these roles; it isn't as if a specific jibe is being directed at you. Whenever we watch a movie—and I am sure you are a sensible person—we view it in terms of the characters involved. So, while I appreciate that you felt offended, please do not take it so seriously)."

Watch the viral video

About Welcome to the Jungle 

The much-awaited 'unfunny' cluttered comedy stars an ensamble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali. The movie will release in cinemas on June 26, 2026.

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