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Viral video: Akshay Kumar debunks reports of taking Rs 1.7 crore for Welcome to the Jungle, reveals real fee that will leave you shocked

Akshay Kumar has debunked the reports of charging Rs 1.8 crore for Welcome to the Jungle and revealed the real fee, which will leave you shocked.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 04:00 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Akshay Kumar debunks reports of taking Rs 1.7 crore for Welcome to the Jungle, reveals real fee that will leave you shocked
Akshay Kumar from the Welcome to the Jungle trailer event (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
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Akshay Kumar has reacted to the reports of slashing his fee for Welcome to the Jungle, and also revealed the actual takeaway from the upcoming film. Before the film's release in cinemas, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise had generated decent buzz. On Thursday, the team launched the theatrical trailer in a huge event in Mumbai. The event was attended by the ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and others. 

Akshay Kumar reveals his fee for Welcome 3

After unveiling the trailer, the cast also took a few questions from the media. When Akshay was asked to confirm whether he had only charged around Rs 1.80 crore for the film, he confessed that he didn't take any money for this film. He said, "Jisne bhi aapse kaha ki maine 1.7 crore liya, utna bhi nahi liya (Whoever told you that I got 1.7 crore, I didn't even take that)." 

Watch the viral video

Why did Akshay Kumar do Welcome 3 for free? 

Akki explained why he didn't charge for the film, and added, "Yeh film jo hai, yeh mere liye sabse badi baa hai ki iski kahani Neeraj Vora ne likhi thi. Maine humesha kaha hai ki maine bahut kuch sikha hai comedy mein, 3 logon se- Priyadarshan ji, Rajkumar Santoshi ji, aur Neeraj Vora. Jitna kuch bhi sikha hai, inn teeo se sikha hai. Neeraj ka bada haath tha is mein career mein (For me, the most significant thing about this film is that it was written by Neeraj Vora. I have always said that I learned a great deal about comedy from three people: Priyadarshan ji, Rajkumar Santoshi ji, and Neeraj Vora. Whatever I have learned, I learned from these three. Neeraj played a major role in my career)."

Not only Neeraj but Akshay also let go of his fee due to producer Firoz Nadiadwalah, and revealed that he has known him for 36 years, and he used to struggle at his office to get work. Akki further added that bringing him to the trailer launch event was nothing less than a struggle for him. This is because he respects Firoz for contributing to his career. Welcome to the Jungle 3 will be released in cinemas on June 26.

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