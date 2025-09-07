Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan

Akshay Kumar attributed the clean-up drive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and added that cleanliness is not just the government’s duty, nor only BMC's responsibility, it is the responsibility of the public as well.

Akshay Kumar took up the clean-up drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai on Sunday, a day after Ganpati Visarjan. The viral videos have also been widely shared on social media, and they show the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star picking up waste left behind after the immersion and placing it in bags alongside other volunteers.

Speaking at the event, the superstar also opened up about the importance of public responsibility in maintaining cleanliness. He attributed the clean-up drive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and added that cleanliness is not just the government's duty, nor only BMC's responsibility, it is the responsibility of the public as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to his fourth release of the year - Jolly LLB 3, after Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5. Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the legal drama series. The 2013 release Jolly LLB starred Arshad Warsi as Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, and the 2017 sequel Jolly LLB 2 featured Akshay Kumar as Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. Now, Arshad's Jagish and Akshay's Jagdishwar have reunited in the upcoming threequel.

Slated to release on September 19, the Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer will clash at the box office with Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Nishaanchi, that marks the acting debut of Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. It also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

