Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani's last film Haiwaan, pens heartfelt note: 'There can be no one like you'

Late actor Asrani's final on-screen appearance is Haiwaan. The makers dropped a sneak-peek of his character, and it left Akshay Kumar emotional.

It's been almost a year since Asrani passed away, and his absence his still amply felt by moviegoers and even his co-star Akshay Kumar. Asrani's last film will be Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. The action thriller led by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan marks the final on-screen appearance of Asrani. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped a glimpse of his final performance, which left netizens emotional. In the new promo, we see Asrani playing a security guard, who's helping in the interrogation of the police, played by Sharib Hashmi. Apart from the production house, even Akki shared the promo, with a heartfelt note, on his social media.

Akshay calls Asrani supremo of talent

Akki shared his thoughts about Asrani on social media and shared Haiwaan's new promo with the caption, "My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji…there can be no one like you."

Here's the promo

Netizens pay homage to Asrani

Soon after Akki shared the promo, netizens also paid their condolences to Asrani and admitted that his demise left a void. A netizen wrote, "This guy with Priyadarshan. It’s been ages now; I realise there is nobody to replace characters from Priyadarshan movies. All are gems in their era; Rampal ji is peak." Another netizen wrote, "Wow, I never thought that Asrani ji would also be there." One of the netizens wrote, "No One Like Him... His Comedy Timing. LEGEND."

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About Priyadarshan and Asrani's films

For the unversed, Priyadarshan and Asrani did 15 Hindi feature films together. Some of the most popular titles are Gardish (1993), Hera Pheri (2000), Hulchul (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Malamaal Weekly (2006), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Dhol (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal (2012), and Bhooth Bangla (2026). Their last collab, Haiwaan, will be released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.