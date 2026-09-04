FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up shooting of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal film after two years

Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up shooting of Ranbir, Alia, Vicky film

Karishma Tanna reveals name of her newborn baby boy, it is..., know it's meaning and significance

Karishma Tanna reveals name of her newborn baby boy, it is..., know it's meaning

Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani's last film Haiwaan, pens heartfelt note: 'There can be no one like you'

Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20

Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani's last film Haiwaan, pens heartfelt note: 'There can be no one like you'

Late actor Asrani's final on-screen appearance is Haiwaan. The makers dropped a sneak-peek of his character, and it left Akshay Kumar emotional.

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 07:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani's last film Haiwaan, pens heartfelt note: 'There can be no one like you'
Asrani, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It's been almost a year since Asrani passed away, and his absence his still amply felt by moviegoers and even his co-star Akshay Kumar. Asrani's last film will be Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. The action thriller led by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan marks the final on-screen appearance of Asrani. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped a glimpse of his final performance, which left netizens emotional. In the new promo, we see Asrani playing a security guard, who's helping in the interrogation of the police, played by Sharib Hashmi. Apart from the production house, even Akki shared the promo, with a heartfelt note, on his social media. 

Akshay calls Asrani supremo of talent

Akki shared his thoughts about Asrani on social media and shared Haiwaan's new promo with the caption, "My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji…there can be no one like you."

Here's the promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Netizens pay homage to Asrani

Soon after Akki shared the promo, netizens also paid their condolences to Asrani and admitted that his demise left a void. A netizen wrote, "This guy with Priyadarshan. It’s been ages now; I realise there is nobody to replace characters from Priyadarshan movies. All are gems in their era; Rampal ji is peak." Another netizen wrote, "Wow, I never thought that Asrani ji would also be there." One of the netizens wrote, "No One Like Him... His Comedy Timing. LEGEND."

Exclusive: Boman Irani on Munna Bhai 3, ADMITS he 'is okay' if Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi's threequel doesn't happen: 'Legacy kharab...'

About Priyadarshan and Asrani's films

For the unversed, Priyadarshan and Asrani did 15 Hindi feature films together. Some of the most popular titles are Gardish (1993), Hera Pheri (2000), Hulchul (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Malamaal Weekly (2006), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Dhol (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal (2012), and Bhooth Bangla (2026). Their last collab, Haiwaan, will be released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up shooting of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal film after two years
Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up shooting of Ranbir, Alia, Vicky film
'Safety highest priority': Air India terminates Phuket-Delhi flight pilot who failed drug test
Air India terminates Phuket-Delhi flight pilot who failed drug test
Karishma Tanna reveals name of her newborn baby boy, it is..., know it's meaning and significance
Karishma Tanna reveals name of her newborn baby boy, it is..., know it's meaning
How did Alia Bhatt's Alpha box office failure affect Taapsee Pannu? Gandhari actress makes shocking revelation
How did Alia Bhatt's Alpha box office failure affect Taapsee Pannu?
Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani's last film Haiwaan, pens heartfelt note: 'There can be no one like you'
Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement