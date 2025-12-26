FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: Akshay Kumar brutally trolled for wearing veshti-style wrap with metalic studs loafers, netizens say 'Ranveer Singh ke saat mat...'

Ranveer Singh once commented on Pankaj Tripathi's photo, saying, "Hum sudhar gaye, aap bigad gaye." It seems like Akshay Kumar is the next one in this list. His latest OOTD has left netizens amused.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

Viral video: Akshay Kumar brutally trolled for wearing veshti-style wrap with metalic studs loafers, netizens say 'Ranveer Singh ke saat mat...'
Akshay Kumar
    Akshay Kumar is regarded as the fittest Bollywood actor and continues to inspire millions with a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. However, his latest look has left netizens amused, rather inspired. On Thursday evening, Akshay was spotted at a screening. At the venue, paps were waiting for him to click. As soon as Singh is Kingg actor, arrived, the photographers quickly captured him in their lenses. 

    For his OOTD, Akshay was seen wearing a relaxed yet striking fusion look with a fitted charcoal-grey long-sleeve T-shirt paired with a traditional lungi/veshti-style wrap in earthy tones of maroon, olive, and black with vertical stripes, giving the outfit a modern-meets-ethnic vibe. However, the highlight was his footwear—statement slip-on loafers in a brown base, densely embellished with metallic studs that add texture and edge, elevating the otherwise understated outfit with a bold, fashion-forward twist.

    After posing for photos, he went for the screening, but returned after a few paparazzi asked him to get a selfie with them. Akshay obliged paps and even bystander fans. A physically disabled fan also expressed his wish to take a photo with him. Akki helped that fan, took his phone, and clicked their selfie, leaving his fan overwhelmed. 

    Watch both viral videos

    Akki's gesture to a physically challenged fan won hearts, but his OOTD irked netizens. Several internet users joked that Akki got inspired by his Sooryavanshi, Singham Again co-star Ranveer Singh. A cybercitizen wrote, "Ranveer ne kaat liya kya isko bhi." Another cybercitizen wrote, "Plzz aisa mat kro sir, kyu Orry ban rahe ho." A netizen wrote, "Akshay sir aapne galti se Twinkle ma'am ka kurta or jutii pehen li hai."

    What's in store for Akshay Kumar in 2026

    On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3). On December 25, Akki announced the wrap of Welcome 3, revealing the ensemble cast and his new look.

