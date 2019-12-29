Viral video! Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif belly dancing to 'Teri Ore' is every fan's delight

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were the talk of the town a decade back. The duo worked together in various movies, some of the most memorable being Singh is Kinng, Welcome, Namastey London and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

The two have collaborated yet again for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, and have been reliving their moments one-after-another. Fans, undoubtedly, loved Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's chemistry in most of their movies. Thus, when people pointed out that Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's video reminded them of Akshay and Katrina in Namastey London, they went on to recreate the scene.

In the latest happenings, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif also went out of their way and celebrated Christmas not only with the team of Sooryavanshi but also among an audience of kids. A video from the same event has been going viral. In this video, Akshay and Katrina can be seen dancing to their famous Singh is Kinng song 'Teri Ore'.

However, unlike the original song, they are neither dressed in Indian attire nor are they repeating the dance steps. To give the song an interesting twist, both Akshay and Katrina performed belly dance.

See the video here:

Here's the original song:

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is a part of his cop Universe. Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba were also a part of Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. The makers released a promo of Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty Cop Universe video, which featured Ajay, Ranveer and Akshay in their action avatar together. The video was unveiled to mark a year since Simmba release. Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, is slated for March 27, 2020 release.