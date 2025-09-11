Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Akshay Kumar, along with Arshad Warsi, launched the Jolly LLB 3 trailer in Kanpur. One advice from Khiladi Kumar, and the netizens are having a field day.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 11:24 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'
Akshay Kumar, known for his fitness and disciplined lifestyle, recently advised his fans to stay away from tobacco. However, despite his noble message, the netizens aren't impressed it, and they have brutally trolled him. On Wednesday, Akshay launched the trailer of Jolly LLB 3 at Kanpur. He, along with Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and director Subhash Kapoor, unveiled the theatrical trailer and interacted with the local media.  

During the press conference, Akshay Kumar made headlines not just for the film but also for his strong message about staying away from tobacco. When asked by a reporter about his experience playing a character from Kanpur and whether he noticed the city's association with gutka (tobacco), Akshay gave a direct response: "Balki gutka nahi khana chahiye" (Tobacco should not be consumed), he said.

Akshay Kumar's advice on tobacco

The journalist tried to interrupt him, but the actor, known for his quick wit, replied with humour, "Interview mera hai ya tumhara? Main bol raha hoon, gutka nahi khana chahiye, that's it." ("Is this my interview or yours? I'm saying, one should not eat gutka.") 

Akshay's reply went viral on social media, but for other reasons. Soon after the video, netizens started pointing out Akshay's 'hypocrisy' for asking his fans to say no to tobacco, and on the other side, he's promoting Vimal Pan Masala. For the infamous brand Akshay, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn promote it with the famous tagline, 'Bolo zubaan kesari'. 

Netizens reply to Akshay's advice 

A netizen asked, "Sir phir advertisement kyu karte hai?" Another netizen wrote, "Jab gutkha khana bura hai to phir gutkha ka AD kyon karte ho, bolo Zubaan Kesari." One of the netizens wrote, "Nahi khana hai to ads kyon dede ho fir." An internet user wrote, "Paiso ki liye kuch bhi karenge yeh." On the work front, Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3 will be releasing in September 12.

