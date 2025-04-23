Aishwarya is seen looking visibly tense while standing next to Abhishek in the viral video, which has sparked fresh discussion among fans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan often find themselves in the spotlight because of their personal lives. Recently, they were in the news due to ongoing divorce rumours. However, Aishwarya put an end to the speculation by posting a photo with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya.

Despite this, old videos of the couple keep resurfacing online, leading fans to wonder about the state of their relationship. In one such old viral video, Aishwarya is seen looking visibly tense while standing next to Abhishek, which has sparked fresh discussion among fans. Many viewers pointed out her expressions and shared their concerns, saying she appeared stressed in the clip.

One of the social media users wrote, "She looks so stressed." The second one said, "She rarely looks happy when she's with him." The third one commented, "No wonder she doesn't hang out with him in public and happy with her daughter."

Aishwarya Rai recently put an end to ongoing divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, much to the relief of their fans. On Sunday night, she shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram featuring herself, Abhishek, and their daughter Aaradhya.

The family posed together, smiling warmly at the camera, all dressed in coordinated white outfits. Aishwarya simply captioned the picture with a white heart emoji, and the post was quickly flooded with love and support from fans.

