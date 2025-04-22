An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gone viral, where she is seen dancing to Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s iconic song Pardesia.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s love story remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about affairs. The legendary actor reportedly fell in love with his Suhaag co-star Rekha, despite being married to Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan).

Even today, they continue to make headlines and capture everyone’s attention. Meanwhile, an old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gone viral, where she is seen dancing to the iconic song Pardesia. She can be seen wearing a lehenga choli and dancing at an award function.

Watch viral video:

Many might not know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a warm and respectful relationship with veteran actress Rekha. In fact, Aishwarya lovingly calls her “maa.” Wondering why? Here's the story.

Aishwarya and Rekha have shared a strong bond for years. Their connection became the talk of the town during the Ambani wedding, where a heartfelt moment between them and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya grabbed headlines. But this bond goes way back, long before that, Aishwarya had already addressed Rekha as her “maa,” showing the depth of their mutual respect and affection.

At the 22nd Star Screen Awards, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured for her performance in Jazbaa, marking her comeback to the big screen. What made the moment even more special was that Rekha presented her with the award. While thanking her on stage, Aishwarya said, “It’s great to receive it from maa.” To which Rekha replied, “I hope I can come and present this to you for many more years.”a

Rekha had once expressed her feelings in a letter to Aishwarya. Marking Aishwarya’s 20 years in cinema, Rekha wrote an emotional note, calling her ‘Rekha ma’ and expressing the deep, almost maternal affection she felt for her.