Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated couples, got married in April 2007 and became parents to Aaradhya in November 2011. Recently, an old video of Jaya Bachchan has resurfaced online, showing her warmly embracing Aishwarya as part of the Bachchan family before her wedding to Abhishek.

The video is from the 2007 Filmfare Awards, where Jaya Bachchan took the stage to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award. During her speech, she warmly welcomed Aishwarya Rai into the Bachchan family ahead of her wedding to Abhishek, a moment that is now going viral online.

At the 2007 Filmfare Awards, Jaya Bachchan delivered a touching speech while accepting her Lifetime Achievement Award. Months before Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding, she expressed her joy by saying, "Today I'm going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful lovely girl, who has great values, has a great dignity and a lovely smile. I welcome you to the family. Love you.”

She added, “I thought this would be the right time to accept this award. I'd like to say, Almighty, whoever he or she, hum ko man ki shakti dena, man vijay kare. Jhooth se door rahe aur sach ka man bharein. (Give us the strength of mind so that the mind can win. Stay away from lies and fill the mind with truth). Thank you so much.”

Aishwarya Rai got emotional and was seen wiping her tears as Jaya Bachchan spoke with love and warmth. This sweet moment has come back on social media and is going viral again for all the right reasons.

Jaya Bachchan has spoken fondly of Aishwarya Rai on several occasions. On Koffee With Karan, when asked if Aishwarya was the right match for their family, she replied, "I think so. I think its wonderful because she is such a big star herself. But when we all are together, I have never ever seen her push herself, I like that quality that she stands behind, she's quiet, she listens and she's taking it all in."

She added, "Another beautiful thing is she's fitted in so well. Not just into the family, but she knows that this is family, these are good friends, this is how one is supposed to be. I think she's a strong lady, she has a lot of dignity."

Jaya Bachchan's latest appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Aishwarya Rai's most recent film was Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam.