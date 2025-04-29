In the video, Shweta Tiwari pulls Aishwarya Rai onto the stage, and both of them start dancing happily to the iconic song.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Tiwari, two of the most beautiful and popular actresses, set the stage on fire with their dance moves. A video of them dancing together to Aishwarya’s hit song Kajra Re has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Shweta Tiwari pulls Aishwarya onto the stage, and both of them start dancing happily to the iconic song. Their energy and chemistry won everyone's hearts. Fans are loving the video and calling it a treat to watch both stars dancing together.

In the video, Aishwarya Rai is seen wearing a stylish black outfit, while Shweta Tiwari looks beautiful in a traditional Indian outfit. Both actresses dance together gracefully, smiling and enjoying the moment on stage. This unexpected moment has won millions of hearts, as both are among the biggest stars in their fields.

Shweta Tiwari is one of the top actresses from the TV industry, while Aishwarya Rai needs no introduction; she is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars and is famous all over the world. Aishwarya, often called the world’s most beautiful woman, won the Miss World crown in 1994.

On the personal front, Abhishek Bachchan fell in love with Aishwarya Rai during Dhoom 2. They got engaged in January 2007 and married on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, following Hindu, North Indian, and Bengali traditions. Aishwarya, deeply religious, lived with her family in Bandra before marriage. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.