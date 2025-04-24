Aishwarya Rai made India proud by winning the Miss World title. Now, an old video of her talking about that winning moment is going viral. In the clip, she says they were trained to perfect certain expressions for the pageant.

Aishwarya Rai was already famous before entering films. In 1994, she took part in the Femina Miss India pageant and finished as the first runner-up, with Sushmita Sen winning the crown.

That same year, Aishwarya Rai made India proud by winning the Miss World title. Now, an old video of her talking about that winning moment is going viral. In the clip, she says they were trained to perfect certain expressions for the pageant. In the viral video, Aishwarya Rai recalls her immediate reaction after being crowned Miss World in 1994. She jokingly remembers a specific hands gesture she made and says, "Oh my god, I did that thing with my hand."

Watch the viral video:

The video of her interview is going viral. One of the fans wrote, "She used to be so free and funny before." The second one said, "God how beautiful is she." The third one said, "She’s so gorgeous and eloquent." The fourth one said, "Though I agree she is very beautiful, but since Miss India till date her accent is so off putting."

A throwback video from Koffee with Karan featuring Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan is going viral on social media, and it’s winning hearts.

In the throwback clip, Karan Johar askes a fun question: if Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, and Priyanka Chopra were to compete in a beauty pageant and Preity were the judge, who would she pick as the winner?

Without hesitation, Preity replies, “Aishwarya Rai.” Her response surprises Abhishek, who says, “It’s unfair. I think they all deserve to win.” But Preity stands by her opinion, saying, “Sorry guys, I find her the most beautiful. I think she deserves to win all the beauty pageants.”

Abhishek Bachchan fell in love with Aishwarya Rai during Dhoom 2. They got engaged in January 2007 and married on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, following Hindu, North Indian, and Bengali traditions. Aishwarya, deeply religious, lived with her family in Bandra before marriage. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.