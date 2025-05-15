Both Rekha and Aishwarya have been top actresses of their times. Rekha ruled Bollywood in the ’70s and ’80s, while Aishwarya became one of the biggest stars of the 2000s and continues to shine even today.

An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dancing to Rekha’s iconic song In Aankhon Ki Masti recently went viral on social media. In the clip, Aishwarya is seen performing with grace and elegance, reminding fans of Rekha’s timeless charm from the film Umrao Jaan.

Fans were quick to react, saying that only Aishwarya can do justice to Rekha’s famous dance steps. One user commented, “The only woman who can match Rekha ji’s grace is Aishwarya Rai.” Another said, “Two queens in their own time," as Rekha was magic in her era, and Aishwarya carries that same elegance today.”

Watch viral video:

Many might not know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a warm and respectful relationship with veteran actress Rekha. In fact, Aishwarya lovingly calls her “maa.” Wondering why? Here's the story.

Aishwarya and Rekha have shared a strong bond for years. Their connection became the talk of the town during the Ambani wedding, where a heartfelt moment between them and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya grabbed headlines. But this bond goes way back, long before that, Aishwarya had already addressed Rekha as her “maa,” showing the depth of their mutual respect and affection.

At the 22nd Star Screen Awards, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured for her performance in Jazbaa, marking her comeback to the big screen. What made the moment even more special was that Rekha presented her with the award. While thanking her on stage, Aishwarya said, “It’s great to receive it from maa.” To which Rekha replied, “I hope I can come and present this to you for many more years.”a

Rekha had once expressed her feelings in a letter to Aishwarya. Marking Aishwarya’s 20 years in cinema, Rekha wrote an emotional note, calling her ‘Rekha ma’ and expressing the deep, almost maternal affection she felt for her.