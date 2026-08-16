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Viral video: After Sunny Deol claims rejecting pan masala ads, netizen digs old video of superstar star promoting meetha pan: 'Waah re...'

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Viral video: After Sunny Deol claims rejecting pan masala ads, netizen digs old video of superstar star promoting meetha pan: 'Waah re...'

Sunny Deol claimed that he would never promote tobacco products for money. But netizens dug an old video, revealing that the action superstar once promoted pan masala brand himself.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 10:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: After Sunny Deol claims rejecting pan masala ads, netizen digs old video of superstar star promoting meetha pan: 'Waah re...'
Sunny Deol old ad video of pan masala brand (Image source: Screengrab)
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Nothing gets deleted in the age of the internet. Action superstar Sunny Deol recently claimed that he isn't in favour of promoting pan masala and these elachi brands for crores. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tiger Shroff are associated with an elaichi brand, and even get criticised for it. Sunny, at the podcast of Shubhankar Mishra, claimed that he will never do a pan masala ad, not even for crores. Soon, this statement went viral, and Sunny's fans expressed their pride in being his admirers. However, netizens did some digging, and we got a ghost from the past. 

Sunny endorsed a pan masala brand with Ravi Kishan

On X, an internet user shared an old commercial of Sunny Deol endorsing Santoor Meetha Pan. Well, in this ad video, Sunny is accompanied by the ultimate meme of 2026, Ravi Kishan, and Vijay Raaz. In the video, we can see Sunny, along with two girls, arrive at Ravi's stall and ask him for the most effective meetha pan. Ravi hands him the meetha pan packet, and the action star displays it with his wide smile. 

Here's the old ad video of Sunny Deol

How the internet reacted to Sunny's weak memory 

When you goof-up in an interview, it's bound to get trolled. Sunny's old ad video left netizens amused. Internet users trolled him and even the host, Shubhankar Mishra, for his lack of research. A netizen wrote, "Waah re bha*vo." Another internet user wrote, "Shubhankar Mishra uncle, thoda homework kiya karo." One of the netizens wrote, "Hey, Ravi bhaiya's here too. Money follows brother." One of the netizens wrote, "Santoor Mommy ke baad Santoor Daddy." An internet user wrote, "Arre BC, baki sb to elaichi bech rahe hain, ye to sidha pan masala bech diya."

On the work front, Sunny's latest film, Batwara 1947, was released this Friday (August 14), clashing with Awarapan 2. The movie opened low, but took a huge jump on Saturday, hinting at decent weekend collections.

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