Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'

BOLLYWOOD
Jaya Bachchan, who often trends on social media due to her outrage over paparazzi, changes her attitude towards lensmen, poses for them with a smile, but even defends herself.
Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, who's infamously popular for lashing out at the public and even at paparazzi for taking her photos, has now taken a U-turn from her aggressive behaviour. An old video of Jaya Bachchan has been reshared on social media, and it has the funniest comments from netizens. On several occasions, the Guddi actress lost her cool on paps and even on fans who tried to take a selfie without her consent.
Amid the severe backlash and trolling, a video of Jaya explaining her outrage to paps has gone viral. In this video, Jaya is seen walking out of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's event. Jaya noticed that paps were waiting for her. Unlike previous instances, this time, Jaya slowed down, posed for paps, then walked towards them and started defending herself. "Abhi kya hai, jab aisa hota hai na (hinting at systematic arrangement for photo-op), toh main photo dene ke liye tyaar rehti hoon. Lekin jab personal kuch hota hai, aap log chori-chupe photos lete hai mujhe acha nahi lagta."
A pap called out to his colleague to stop recording her informal chat, but Jaya asked him to calm down with a smile, and continued saying, "Jab main taiyaar hoon, tab theek hai." Abu Jani joined her on the red carpet, and she continued, "Jab main taiyaar nahi hoti hoon, aap log photo lete hai toh phir..," she looked at Abu and continued, "Rang nikalte hai," and laughed.
Watch Jaya Bachchan's mellow down behaviour with paps
Netizens' reaction to Jaya Bachchan's U-turn
The internet is having a field day after observing the hriday parivartan of Jaya Bachchan. Several netizens noted that she has received some strict advice from her superstar husband. "Amitabh Bachchan ne class li hai," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Puri family ne class li hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Finally dimag aa gaya inke pass." On the work front, Jaya is busy in her political career, and on the film front, she was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.