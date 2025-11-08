Viral video: After 'justifying' cheating, Twinkle Khanna says Gen-Z 'changes partners like clothes', gets brutally roasted: 'Mohalle wali aunty nikli'

After defending cheating on Too Much with Kajol & Twinkle, the Barsaat actress made another generic statement about affairs and Gen-Z, leaving netizens furious.

Former actress and writer Twinkle Khanna was once considered a wise woman. However, the netizens are now having different thoughts about the Barsaat actress, all thanks to her latest chat show- Too Much with Kajol & Twinkle. The recent mini-series has grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. The backlash from Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar's episode was still fresh in the audience's minds, and Mrs Khiladi Kumar is back again with another misogynistic, orthodox, and generic statement that left netizens fuming.

Twinkle Khanna's latest generic statement on Gen-Z

In the latest episode featuring Farah Khan and Ananya Panday, in a segment alongside Kajol, Twinkle asserted that older people are “much better” at hiding affairs. During a rapid-fire segment, Twinkle said 'Today’s kids change their partners faster than they change outfits'. Twinkle jumped into the green box, which indicates her agreement. But Kajol, Farah, and Ananya went into the red box, which means they don't agree with the statement. Twinkle jumped in defending herself, and said, "It’s a good thing because humare zamane mein, it was like, ‘What will people say? We can’t do this." Kajol completely disagreed with her co-host and said, "I don't think so. We're not today's kids, you're not today's kid. Twinkle continued defending her stand, "They are changing their partners quickly, and I think it’s a good thing.”

Netizens' outburst on Twinkle Khanna, Kajol

Twinkle has made netizens furious, and they have slammed her for her new, outlandish, absurd statement on love and relationships. A cybercitizen wrote, "I used to think Twinkle Khanna was quite intelligent before this show, but with every episode she’s getting worse and more annoying; she comes across as a wannabe." Another netizen wrote, "The ghost writer is unintentionally coming out of the shadows." One of the netizens wrote, "But what exactly is wrong in this? Most of the women stay in a toxic marriage due to societal pressure. It is good only that one should change her partner if things are not working out. Even it is new partner every year it is not wrong (sic)." Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol is currently streaming on Prime Video.