FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?

Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for return on THIS date

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Restrictions on vehicles, staggered office timings; know what's allowed, what's not amid 'very poor' AQI

Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride: 'Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho'

No India vs Pakistan clash at LA 2028 Olympics? Here's why USA may miss out on cricket's biggest rivalry

Team India's complete fixtures before ICC T20I World Cup 20126

R Ashwin makes BOLD call on Dhruv Jurel after impressive show: 'Making it hard for...'

Rowdy Rathore 2 in making with Kannada director, but WITHOUT Akshay Kumar? Netizens brutally troll Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Yeh Kartik ya Vicky ko..'

PhysicsWallah IPO: Alakh Pandey gets HUGE Rs 136 crore investment from foreign firm ahead of IPO, its business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: After 'justifying' cheating, Twinkle Khanna says Gen-Z 'changes partners like clothes', gets brutally roasted: 'Mohalle wali aunty nikli'

Twinkle Khanna says Gen-Z 'changes partners like clothes' gets brutally roasted

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the serv

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: After 'justifying' cheating, Twinkle Khanna says Gen-Z 'changes partners like clothes', gets brutally roasted: 'Mohalle wali aunty nikli'

After defending cheating on Too Much with Kajol & Twinkle, the Barsaat actress made another generic statement about affairs and Gen-Z, leaving netizens furious.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 06:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: After 'justifying' cheating, Twinkle Khanna says Gen-Z 'changes partners like clothes', gets brutally roasted: 'Mohalle wali aunty nikli'
Twinkle Khanna
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former actress and writer Twinkle Khanna was once considered a wise woman. However, the netizens are now having different thoughts about the Barsaat actress, all thanks to her latest chat show- Too Much with Kajol & Twinkle. The recent mini-series has grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. The backlash from Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar's episode was still fresh in the audience's minds, and Mrs Khiladi Kumar is back again with another misogynistic, orthodox, and generic statement that left netizens fuming. 

Twinkle Khanna's latest generic statement on Gen-Z

In the latest episode featuring Farah Khan and Ananya Panday, in a segment alongside Kajol, Twinkle asserted that older people are “much better” at hiding affairs. During a rapid-fire segment, Twinkle said 'Today’s kids change their partners faster than they change outfits'. Twinkle jumped into the green box, which indicates her agreement. But Kajol, Farah, and Ananya went into the red box, which means they don't agree with the statement. Twinkle jumped in defending herself, and said, "It’s a good thing because humare zamane mein, it was like, ‘What will people say? We can’t do this."  Kajol completely disagreed with her co-host and said, "I don't think so. We're not today's kids, you're not today's kid. Twinkle continued defending her stand, "They are changing their partners quickly, and I think it’s a good thing.”

Watch the viral video

Netizens' outburst on Twinkle Khanna, Kajol

Twinkle has made netizens furious, and they have slammed her for her new, outlandish, absurd statement on love and relationships. A cybercitizen wrote, "I used to think Twinkle Khanna was quite intelligent before this show, but with every episode she’s getting worse and more annoying; she comes across as a wannabe." Another netizen wrote, "The ghost writer is unintentionally coming out of the shadows." One of the netizens wrote, "But what exactly is wrong in this? Most of the women stay in a toxic marriage due to societal pressure. It is good only that one should change her partner if things are not working out. Even it is new partner every year it is not wrong (sic)." Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the serv
Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for return on THIS date
Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Restrictions on vehicles, staggered office timings; know what's allowed, what's not amid 'very poor' AQI
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Restrictions on vehicles, staggered office timings; know...
Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride: 'Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho'
Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE