BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: After Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani's backlash, Premanand says 'hum kaduva bolenge', reacts to criticism: 'Naali ka keeda, naali mein..'

Indian spiritual guru Premanand reacted to the recent criticism of his statements. He also extended support to Aniruddhacharya by supporting his thoughts on live-in, and said 'hum kaduva bolenge'.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 07:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Premanand Govind Sharan, Khushboo Patani

It seems two popular Indian spiritual gurus, Premanand Maharaj and Arinudhacharya aka Pookie Baba, have united to give a befitting reply to Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani.  Last week, former Indian Army Major Khushboo shared her thoughts about Pookie Baba on Instagram and openly slammed him for his take on live-in relationships. Patani went on to use some harsh words against Arinudhacharya, and even called him 'ba****d of the highest order'. Soon after Khushboo's reel, Arinudhcharya hit back at her, and went on to say 'kalyug mein veshya ko veshya nahi keh sakte'. Now, Premanand has also joined him and went on to react to the criticism over his recent statements on love and relationships. 

'Naali ke keede ko naali mein rehna pasand hai': Premanand

In a recent pravachan of Premanand, he stated that as a spiritual teacher, he must alert youth against the evils of superficial relationships, drinking, drugs, and disrespecting your parents. He further said that gurus like him often sound too frank and bitter, but they're doing so to give proper guidance to their followers. Premanand asserted, "Naali ka keeda naali mein hi sukka ka anubhav karta hai. Usse amrat kund mein daalo, to usse pasand nahi aayega. Aise jo gande aachran kar rahe hain na, unko sahi baat updesh karo, to wo bura lagega unko. Unko accha nahi lagega. Jaise aap sab bachche ho, ab aaye ho to sudharne ke liye na? To hum kadua bhi bolenge (The worm in the drain wishes to stay there forever. If you put it in the Amrit Kund, the worm will not like it. If you give the right advice to the idiots who are doing such things, they will feel bad about it. They will not like it. You all have come here for improvement? Then we will speak bitter too)."

Like Arinudhacharya, Premanand is also against the girlfriend-boyfriend culture 

He further expressed the evils that have corrupted the youth. "Tum girlfriend-boyfriend banana band karo. Tum koi nasha mat karo. Apni mata-pita ki aagya mein raho. Ab isi ko tum bura maano, to fir agar sant jan tumhe nahi updesh denge, toh shastron tak tumhari poch nahi, tum kaise jaanoge ki achai kya hai aur burai kya hai. Naye bache ho, sansar mein aaye ho,  tumko lag raha hai sukh chahiye. Ab sukh vysan mein, ki vichaar mein, gande vyavhaar mein, toh wahi tumhe depression mein le jaayega, wahi tumhe sukh karne ke liye prerit karega (You should stop having girlfriends-boyfriends. Don't take any drugs. Obey your parents. Now, if you consider this bad, if the saints will not give you advice, then how will you know what is good and what is bad? You have come into this world. You feel you need happiness. Now, whether happiness is in addiction, in thoughts, in dirty behaviour, which will lead you into depression)."

Watch Premanand's latest viral pravachan

Khushboo Patani issued a statement

Khushboo's viral reel was also considered to be an attack on Premanand. However, Disha's sister issued a statement, clarifying that she never intended to insult Premanand, and her take was on Arinudhacharya. However, Premanand's followers slammed Patani, and they're upset with her. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
