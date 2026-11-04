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Viral video: After Dia Mirza, Sunita Ahuja advises 'no-cracker' Diwali, gets brutally trolled: 'Jaanwar ki chinta hai, pati ki nahi'

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has advocated a no-cracker Diwali, asking them to look after pets who get petrified by the loud noises of crackers. She got brutally trolled by netizens.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 10:14 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: After Dia Mirza, Sunita Ahuja advises 'no-cracker' Diwali, gets brutally trolled: 'Jaanwar ki chinta hai, pati ki nahi'
Sunita Ahuja (Image source: Screengrab, enhanced by ChatGPT)
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Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has tried to channel her social media presence for a cause, but she ends up getting brutally trolled. Ahead of Diwali, Sunita gave a message, advocating a safe, no-cracker Diwali. However, her message backfired, and she became the butt of jokes. It's been months since Sunita and her issues with Govinda made headlines. Although she has toned down a bit and avoids making controversial statements about the Raja Babu actor,  their relationship is strained, and it's no longer a secret. Sunita's latest video has also reignited the gossip about their troubled marriage among netizens. 

What did Sunita Ahuja say in her latest video? 

On Tuesday, Sunita was spotted outside the airport with her Chihuahua. While posing for the paps, holding her little furry friend, Sunita advocated that people should not waste money by bursting crackers, which also disturbs animals, elders, and little kids. She said, "Main sab se benti karna chahti hoon ki Diwali pe crackers na jalaye, kyuki dogs ko bahut darr lagta hai. Main request karti hoon. Aur jiske ghar mein dada-dadi, budde hain, unke liye bhi acha nahi hai. Koi heart patient hai, koi kya hai. Toh manaiye Diwali, hasiye, kheliye, but patake zyada mat jalaye, kyuki inn logo ko bahut darr lagta hai." While pointing at her pet, she continued, "Yeh log bol nahi sakte, bechare darr jaate hain." 

Watch the viral video

Sunita's advice leaves netizens ridiculed; they brutally trolled her 

As mentioned earlier, netizens didn't like Sunita giving a lecture about noise pollution and no-crackers Diwali. A few netizens pointed out that if she's advocating for pets, then why do people eat chicken and fish? A netizen wrote, "Please gyaan na pele." Another netizen wrote, "Did you not consider goat, chicken, fish as animals? You cook them and eat. Did you ever talk to KFC for making chicken? Also, what about New Year celebrations and parties, and Christmas? What about these? Are only dogs animals?" One of the netizens wrote, "Acha kiya Govinda ne dusri le aaya." An internet user wrote, "Jaanwar ki chinta hai, pati ki nahi."

Also read: Viral video: Govinda BREAKS SILENCE on Sunita Ahuja linking him with Komal Rani, advises her 'hadh mein rahiye', hints 'aapko bhi maa-bhen ki...'

 

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