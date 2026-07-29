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Viral video: After calling Gen-Z 'generation gutter', netizens dig old video of Kangana Ranaut 'going crazy' in party, gets brutally trolled

Kangana Ranaut is currently facing a major backlash on social media for calling Gen Z the 'gutter generation' for abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CJP protests. Kangana's latest statement has not gone well with netizens. Thus, they are digging up her old videos to mock her. In the digital age, nothing goes out of sight. Even years-old videos and statements resurface, and mostly it works against the celeb. At present, Kangana is a respected member of parliament. But when she was working as an artiste, a video of her enjoying herself at a party. The National Award-winning actress is seen enjoying the vibes and grooving wildly to the music. This visual is extremely opposite to how Kangana conducts herself after joining politics.  

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 02:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: After calling Gen-Z 'generation gutter', netizens dig old video of Kangana Ranaut 'going crazy' in party, gets brutally trolled
Kangana Ranaut, snap from her old viral video (Image source: Screenshot, Twitter)
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Kangana Ranaut is currently facing a major backlash on social media for calling Gen Z the 'gutter generation' for abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CJP protests. Kangana's latest statement has not gone well with netizens. Thus, they are digging up her old videos to mock her. In the digital age, nothing goes out of sight. Even years-old videos and statements resurface, and mostly it works against the celeb. At present, Kangana is a respected member of parliament. But when she was working as an artiste, a video of her enjoying herself at a party. The National Award-winning actress is seen enjoying the vibes and grooving wildly to the music. This visual is extremely opposite to how Kangana conducts herself after joining politics.  

Netizens slam the hypocrisy of Kangana Ranaut

As expected, several internet users shared this video of Kangana and openly slammed and trolled the actress for 'forgetting her past' and slamming the youngsters who stood against the faulty education system. A netizen wrote, "Ye kaun se sanskri nari dance hai. Hypocrisy ki bhi had hoti hai." Another netizen wrote, "She's going crazy out there." One of the netizens wrote, "This junkie drug addict is gonna now give lecture. Shut up, gyanchodd." An internet user wrote, "She should have watched her old videos before commenting on other girls, Madam." Another internet user wrote, "She has described herself, as she can not think anything but gutter." 

Here's the old viral video of Kangana Ranaut

What exactly did Kangana say about Gen-Z? 

After the CJP protests ended, videos of youngsters abusing Narendra Modi went viral. Kangana took her thoughts to social media and dropped a lengthy story on Instagram, calling out the youth for having a filthy mouth. She wrote, "Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent... make rebellious choices, bold opinions, unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions. They have to cos they are on their own. They don't do this at the cost of their parents or families. Here is a new generation of so-called westernised Indian women. I call them Generation gutter." Since Kangana's remarks, CJP members and other youth representatives have mocked and ridiculed the actress.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless': 'At his age, I had 2 National Awards'

 

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