Viral video: After AP Dhillion kissed Tara Sutaria, beau Veer Pahariya looks visibly 'pissed' after concert, netizens react on their 'rushed' exit

Veer Pahariya's reaction to AP Dhillon-Tara Sutaria's kiss moment already made the headlines, and now their exit from the concert has also gone viral.

AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert has created headlines for his moment with Tara Sutaria that left her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, uncomfortable. Tara and Veer Pahariya attended AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert on Friday night. Tara Sutaria joined the singer onstage as they grooved to their hit number Thodi Si Daaru. Dhillon hugged and kissed Tara, and their moment went viral. However, it's Veer's reaction to their steamy chemistry that grabbed eyeballs and let the internet talk. Veer looked uncomfortable while watching them on stage, and the awkwardness continued even after the concert ended.

Veer Pahariya looked visibly 'pissed' with Tara Sutaria

A video of Tara and Veer taking an exit from the venue is now doing the rounds on the internet. In the latest video, Tara is seen all happy while walking towards their car, interacting with paparazzi. Tara summarised her concert experience saying, "Maza aaya." But a serious-looking Veer looked in a rush to leave the concert. Without any smile, he waved at the paps, jumped into the car, and had a brief interaction with the actress.

Watch the video

Netizens are convinced Veer Pahariya is unhappy

Several netizens are convinced that Veer is angry with Tara over her closeness with AP Dhillon. "Tara be like: we are just best friends, baby," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "This is all a marketing gimmick. All preplanned and scripted. Ultimately, all benefit from it. AP's show goes a hit, Tara gets free publicity and finally goes back to Veer. So it’s a win-win for all." One of the netizens wrote, "Veer looks pissed with Tara Sutaria." A cybercitizen wrote, "Breakup karwake manoge."

Tara Sutaria on dating Veer Pahariya

Earlier in July, Tara spoke to ANI, and while reacting to all fans' love, she said, "That's very, very sweet, and it's so nice to see and read about it online." However, when asked about her dating rumours with Veer Pahariya, and whether there is any truth to it, Tara chose neither to deny nor admit, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment."