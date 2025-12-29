FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Russia wanted Ukraine to succeed,' Zelenskyy laughs on Donald Trump's statement who tell all about Putin's positive remark

Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals coach who died after collapsing minutes before BPL 2025 game

Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, longevity

Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour leaving podcast midway, here's what exactly happened

Unnao rape case update: Amid massive protest, Supreme Court stays Delhi HC's order granting bail to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar

China’s warning to US, Taiwan? Beijing launches 'Justice Mission 2025' military drills begin after sanctions

Allu Sirish annouces wedding date, it has special connection with his superstar brother Allu Arjun, on this day Pushpa actor...

Viral video: After AP Dhillion kissed Tara Sutaria, beau Veer Pahariya looks visibly 'pissed' after concert, netizens react on their 'rushed' exit

Who is Ubaidullah Rajput? Know why Pakistan kabaddi player is facing indefinite ban

13 died, hundreds injured after train derails in Southern Mexico, WATCH video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, longevity

Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, long

Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour leaving podcast midway, here's what exactly happened

Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour

Allu Sirish annouces wedding date, it has special connection with his superstar brother Allu Arjun, on this day Pushpa actor...

Allu Sirish annouces wedding date, it has special connection with Allu Arjun

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: After AP Dhillion kissed Tara Sutaria, beau Veer Pahariya looks visibly 'pissed' after concert, netizens react on their 'rushed' exit

Veer Pahariya's reaction to AP Dhillon-Tara Sutaria's kiss moment already made the headlines, and now their exit from the concert has also gone viral.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 11:43 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: After AP Dhillion kissed Tara Sutaria, beau Veer Pahariya looks visibly 'pissed' after concert, netizens react on their 'rushed' exit
AP Dhillon with Tara Sutaria
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert has created headlines for his moment with Tara Sutaria that left her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, uncomfortable. Tara and Veer Pahariya attended AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert on Friday night. Tara Sutaria joined the singer onstage as they grooved to their hit number Thodi Si Daaru. Dhillon hugged and kissed Tara, and their moment went viral. However, it's Veer's reaction to their steamy chemistry that grabbed eyeballs and let the internet talk. Veer looked uncomfortable while watching them on stage, and the awkwardness continued even after the concert ended. 

    Veer Pahariya looked visibly 'pissed' with Tara Sutaria

    A video of Tara and Veer taking an exit from the venue is now doing the rounds on the internet. In the latest video, Tara is seen all happy while walking towards their car, interacting with paparazzi. Tara summarised her concert experience saying, "Maza aaya." But a serious-looking Veer looked in a rush to leave the concert. Without any smile, he waved at the paps, jumped into the car, and had a brief interaction with the actress. 

    Watch the video

    Netizens are convinced Veer Pahariya is unhappy

    Several netizens are convinced that Veer is angry with Tara over her closeness with AP Dhillon. "Tara be like: we are just best friends, baby," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "This is all a marketing gimmick. All preplanned and scripted. Ultimately, all benefit from it. AP's show goes a hit, Tara gets free publicity and finally goes back to Veer. So it’s a win-win for all." One of the netizens wrote, "Veer looks pissed with Tara Sutaria." A cybercitizen wrote, "Breakup karwake manoge." 

    Tara Sutaria on dating Veer Pahariya

    Earlier in July, Tara spoke to ANI, and while reacting to all fans' love, she said, "That's very, very sweet, and it's so nice to see and read about it online." However, when asked about her dating rumours with Veer Pahariya, and whether there is any truth to it, Tara chose neither to deny nor admit, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment."

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals coach who died after collapsing minutes before BPL 2025 game
    Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals coach who died after collapsing ahead of
    Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, longevity
    Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, long
    Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour leaving podcast midway, here's what exactly happened
    Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour
    Unnao rape case update: Amid massive protest, Supreme Court stays Delhi HC's order granting bail to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar
    Unnao rape case update: Amid massive protest, Supreme Court stays Delhi HC's ord
    China’s warning to US, Taiwan? Beijing launches 'Justice Mission 2025' military drills begin after sanctions
    China’s warning to US, Taiwan? Beijing launches 'Justice Mission 2025' military
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
    Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
    Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
    Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
    Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
    Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
    From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
    From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement