Viral video: After Aniruddhacharya, Premanand sparks new controversy, comments on girls: 'Jab chaar purush se milne ke aadat ho gayi hai, toh...'

Indian spiritual Guru, Premanand Govind Sharan, in one of his satsangs, commented on the perception of relationships in youth. He questioned girls' choices, character, and commitment-phobic attitude.

Indian spiritual gurus are currently in the spotlight for their comments on girls and their questionable perception towards relationships. After Aniruddhacharya aka Pookie Baba, Premanand Govind Sharan aka Premanand Maharaj has found himself in the midst of backlash due to his take on youth and their doubtful loyalty in love. A clip from one of his satsangs went viral in which Premanand explains the reason why relationships are failing. Although he didn't attack a particular gender, his sharp criticism of girls' character and choices irked netizens. Premanand usually goes viral for his pravachans, but this time, his words have certainly affected a certain section of society, and they're furious.

What did Premanand Maharaj say about girls?

During his satsang, Premanand said, "Bachchiyan kaisi poshaake pehen rahi hain, kaise aacharan kar rahi hain. Ek ladke se breakup, doosre se behohaar, phir doosre se breakup, phir teesre se behohaar, aur behohaar wichaar mein badal rahi hai. Kaise shudh hoga (What clothes are the girls wearing? How are they behaving? Breakup with one boy, friendship with another. Then a breakup with another, a friendship with a third guy, and the friendship turns into a relationship. How will it become pure)"

Watch the viral clip from Premanad's satsang

Premanand further added, "Maan lo humein chaar hotel ke khane ki aadat pad gayi hai, toh ghar ki rasoi achhi nahi lagegi. Jab chaar purushon se milne ki aadat pad gayi hai, toh ek pati ko sweekar karne ki himmat usme nahi rahegi (Suppose we have got used to eating in hotels, then the home-cooked food will not satisfy the taste buds. Similarly, when a girl is used to meeting four men, she will not have the courage to accept even one husband)."

Premanand's comments weren't limited to girls

Premanand's comments weren't limited to girls, and he even questioned men of having loose characters, "Jab koi ladka chaar ladkiyon ke saath bechaar karta hai, toh woh apni patni se santusht nahi rahega. Usko bhi chaar ke saath bechaar karne ki aadat pad jayegi, kyunki yeh aadat ban chuki hai. Hamari aadatein kharaab ho rahi hain (When a boy interacts with four girls, he will not be satisfied with his wife. He, too, will get into the habit of interacting with four girls, because it has become a habit. Our habits are getting spoiled)."

The clip of Premanand attacking girls went viral on the internet, and it has left netizens furious. However, the whole video was not only about girls, but also about boys and their dubious nature in love.