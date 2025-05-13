In one of the resurfaced old videos, Abhishek Bachchan is seen expressing his affection by saying that he misses his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, every second of the day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan frequently draw attention due to their personal life. Recently, rumours were circulating about their possible separation.

Aishwarya put an end to these speculations by sharing a photo with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya on social media. Even though the rumours have been addressed, old videos of the couple continue to resurface online, keeping them in the public eye.

In one of the resurfaced old videos, Abhishek Bachchan is seen expressing his affection by saying that he misses his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, every second of the day. Sitting beside him, Aishwarya is seen laughing at his remark, making the moment endearing for fans.

Watch:

Earlier, in his interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Bachchan spoke openly about the comparisons made between him, his father Amitabh Bachchan, and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He admitted that while it’s never easy, over the years, he has developed a thick skin.

“It’s never going to get easy. But after 25 years of being asked the same question, I have become immune to it,” he said.

He went to say, “If you are comparing me to my father, you are comparing me to the best. Somewhere, I believe I am worthy of being considered among these great names. I look at it like that. My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of their achievements and what they continue to do.”

“He’s leading by example. When I go to bed at night, I think that when I am 82, I want my daughter to say, ‘Hey, my dad’s 82 and he’s still at it.’ Abhishek also expressed his deep respect for his father's incredible work ethic at the age of 82. He mentioned that he hopes to earn the same level of admiration from his daughter, Aaradhya, as he has for his father.

“He’s leading by example. When I go to bed at night, I think that when I am 82, I want my daughter to say, ‘Hey, my dad’s 82 and he’s still at it.’”