Viral video: Aamir Khan hugs Gauri Spratt, dances with her after their intimate wedding - Watch

Apart from Irfan Pathan, other guests who attended Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding were directors Ashutosh Gowariker and Rajkumar Hirani, politician Raj Thackeray, actors Rhea Chakraborty, Elli AvrRam and Vir Das. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani was also a part of the celebrations.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a heartfelt inside video from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's private, intimate marriage ceremony, that took place at the superstar's Bandra home in Mumbai on Sunday. Taking to his social media handles, Pathan shared a small clip that showed Aamir and Gauri completing the registration formalities before sharing a dance with family and friends gathered around them. Aamir was also seen hugging and kissing Gauri during the dance.

Congratulating the couple, Pathan wrote, "Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again."

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnised their wedding under the Special Marriage Act. For the ceremony, Aamir wore a simple white traditional outfit paired with a bronze brooch, while Gauri chose an elegant beige ensemble with ornate detailing and styled her hair in a neatly braided look. Aamir's children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan were present for the wedding, along with Gauri Spratt's son, making it a close-knit family celebration.

Apart from Irfan Pathan, other guests who attended Aamir and Gauri's wedding were directors Ashutosh Gowariker and Rajkumar Hirani, politician Raj Thackeray, actors Rhea Chakraborty, Elli AvrRam and Vir Das. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani was also a part of the celebrations.

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir made his relationship with Gauri Spratt public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year, introducing her to the media.

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