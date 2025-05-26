Aamir kept his look simple and comfortable, while Gauri and Azad complemented the vibe with relaxed outfits of their own.

Aamir Khan spent a quiet Sunday afternoon in Mumbai, enjoying a lunch outing with his son Azad and girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The trio was seen exiting a popular restaurant, casually dressed and keeping things low-key as they made their way to their car.

Aamir kept his look simple and comfortable, while Gauri and Azad complemented the vibe with relaxed outfits of their own. Azad is Aamir’s son from his previous marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Earlier this year, Aamir publicly introduced Gauri to the world during his 60th birthday. The two had met decades ago but reconnected recently and have been in a relationship for about a year and a half. Gauri, who previously lived in Bengaluru, was earlier married and is a mother to a six-year-old boy.

Their first official appearance as a couple was at the Macau International Comedy Festival, where Aamir wore a traditional black kurta-pyjama and Gauri looked graceful in a floral saree.

On March 14, during his 60th birthday celebrations, Aamir Khan officially confirmed his relationship with Gauri. During his customary meet-and-greet with the media on his birthday, Aamir shared, “I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding... She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically.” The actor also mentioned that he and Gauri have been living together for the past year.

(With inputs from IANS)