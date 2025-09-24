Viral video: Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt lashes out at paps following her during evening walk, says 'leave me alone'

Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt was visibly irritated when shutterbugs followed her during her evening walk.

On his 60th birthday earlier this year in March, Aamir Khan introduced his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt. Since then, the couple has been spotted at multiple events and locations together. On Wednesday, September 24, Gauri was spotted by the paparazzo as she headed out for her evening walk.

As the paps continuously followed her, she got a bit irritated and said, "Arre leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk." The video quickly went viral on social media with several netizens questioning the behaviour of the shutterbugs. One Instagram user wrote, "Please stop this nonsense", while another added, "For paps, everything is content."

The Lagaan actor had two divorces before, but maintains good relations with hix ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. In an interview with Indian Express Screen, Aamir had shared his marriage plans with Gauri. He had said, "Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether it’s, whether we formalize it or not is something that I will decide as we go along."

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. The actor also headlined the sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par earlier this year. Although the movie grossed more than Rs 260 crore worldwide, it received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. He hasn't announced his next film yet.

