Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India seal final spot with 41-run win over Bangladesh

US starts building F-47 sixth-gen fighter jet, first flight planned for...

Viral video: Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt lashes out at paps following her during evening walk, says 'leave me alone'

Viral video: As Pawan Kalyan’s OG releases, theatres ensure safety measures to avoid Pushpa 2 fiasco, install…

Govt alleges conspiracy, blames Sonam Wangchuk for Leh violence, says, ‘youth are paying huge price for...’, reveals reasons

'Kya hai, kya nahi...dekh lenge': Shaheen Afridi fires back at Suryakumar Yadav’s remark on IND-PAK rivalry

Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violent because...

President Murmu to visit Vrindavan on Maharaja Express; Luxury train fares start from Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; ch

US starts building F-47 sixth-gen fighter jet, first flight planned for...

US starts building F-47 sixth-gen fighter jet, first flight planned for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt lashes out at paps following her during evening walk, says 'leave me alone'

Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt was visibly irritated when shutterbugs followed her during her evening walk.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 11:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt lashes out at paps following her during evening walk, says 'leave me alone'
Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On his 60th birthday earlier this year in March, Aamir Khan introduced his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt. Since then, the couple has been spotted at multiple events and locations together. On Wednesday, September 24, Gauri was spotted by the paparazzo as she headed out for her evening walk.

As the paps continuously followed her, she got a bit irritated and said, "Arre leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk." The video quickly went viral on social media with several netizens questioning the behaviour of the shutterbugs. One Instagram user wrote, "Please stop this nonsense", while another added, "For paps, everything is content."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FilmyGyan (@filmygyan)

The Lagaan actor had two divorces before, but maintains good relations with hix ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. In an interview with Indian Express Screen, Aamir had shared his marriage plans with Gauri. He had said, "Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether it’s, whether we formalize it or not is something that I will decide as we go along."

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. The actor also headlined the sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par earlier this year. Although the movie grossed more than Rs 260 crore worldwide, it received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. He hasn't announced his next film yet.

READ | This film premiered at Cannes, clashed with Saiyaara, bombed at box office, director went into depression after 'heartbreaking failure'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award, proud wife Gauri Khan pens note, reveals how she'll celebrate iconic moment: 'It’s a result of your...'
Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award, proud wife Gauri Khan pens note
India slams Pakistan's double standards, accuses country of bombing own people, supporting terrorism at UNHRC
India slams Pakistan's double standards, accuses country of bombing own people
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan finally REACTS to his AK47 gesture during IND vs PAK match, says 'don't care how people...'
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan finally REACTS to his AK47 gesture during IND vs
Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violent because...
Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violen
Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details
Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE