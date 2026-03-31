Viral video: '1000 mein se 500 crore de na': Dhurandhar 2 inches away from Rs 1500 crore, Pakistan's Lyari residents demand share in profits

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BOLLYWOOD
As Dhurandhar: The Revenge is racing towards Rs 1500 crore, residents from Lyari town, Pakistan, are now demanding a share in profits to fix the roads and infrastructure.
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge is nearing Rs 1500 crore worldwide, racing to beat the almost-decade-old records of Baahubali 2 and Dangal. Amid the blockbuster run, a video from Lyari residents is going viral. The Lyari town has significant importance in the Dhurandhar franchise. Aditya Dhar's directorial is based on Lyari, a town in Karachi, Pakistan, and as the film continues to rake in crores, the Pakistanis are now demanding a huge share of the profits. On X, a user uploaded a vox-pop, in which the Lyari residents share their expectations from the Dhurandhar makers. Many of them suggested that the producers of Ranveer-starrer should give at least Rs 500 crore for the development of the town, which was used as the backbone of the film.
'1000 crore mein se 500 dena chaiye': Lyari resident
A local from Lyari said, "Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hain toh 500 crore Lyari waalon ko de naa. Aadhi kamayi den toh yeh roads bane, bacche jaate hain toh paaon se daane nikalte hain." A resident from the town declared that at least 70-80% of the profit should be given to the town, "Lagbhag croreon toh milna chahiye. 70%-80% milna chahiye. Income kahan se aaya hai? Lyari ke naam se, aur uski situations use karke aya hai, toh inko itna donate karna chahiye." Another resident from Lyari asserted, "The film made on Lyari, aur bahut kamami ki hai. Inko paise dene chaiye taki Lyari tarakki kare bahut aur yeh sadake bann jaayengi. Paani, gutter sab theek ho jaye."
Also read: Fact check: As Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1000 crore, Yami Gautam gifts swanky SUV to Ranveer Singh? Here's the truth behind viral video
Watch the viral video
"Aditya Dhar ji, attention please..."— Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 27, 2026
Dhurandhar 2 has earned over ₹1000 crore
so far. Now, people of LYARI are demanding a 50% share for their development.
Pakistan govt is not developing Lyari despite getting billions in loans from US and IMF. pic.twitter.com/gVaHP3R39W
Internet reacts to Lyari's residents' demands
Netizens are having a field day after watching the video, and they're trolling Pakistan left-right-centre. "Kya bhikari log hain bhai, thodi bhi sharm nahi hai yaha bhi haath faila diye." Another netizen wrote, "At this point, I genuinely wonder what tf exactly does Pakistan do with all the money they get. They can’t do development right, wars right, terrorism right, propaganda right. You gotta think it’s just going into the pockets of the creamy layers of their society." One of the netizens wrote, "Once a beggar, always a beggar." Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Pakistanis are furious with Ranveer Singh's 'ghatiya, third-class' film, threaten to attack India: 'Phir se maarenge' | Viral video