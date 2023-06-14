Viral! Vicky Kaushal drops romantic photo with Katrina Kaif, fans say 'some people are crying right now'

Credit: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and dropped a romantic photo with Katrina Kaif. The couple can be seen laughing and looking at each other on their balcony.

In no time, the photo went viral and netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, "yayyyy finally vickat." The second one said, "some people are crying right now May you stay always together my favourite couple." The third one said, "This picture is what the nation wanted." The fourth one said, "Afterrr soo longgg vicky." The fifth one said, "Aisi biwi, sunset ke sath chai, aur kya chahiye ."

Take a look:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently appeared in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Sara Ali Khan. The movie was released in theatres on June 2 and opened to a positive response from the audience which also reflected in the box office collection. The movie collected Rs 74.40 crore at the box office in 11 days.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate wedding on December 9, 2021. The couple’s wedding pictures went viral on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Based on the story of Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the movie is scheduled to release on December 1.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali.

