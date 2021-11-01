Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor visit Kedarnath temple together, pics go VIRAL

Since the last few months, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are appearing to be great friends. The two have now visited the Kedarnath temple together, and photos of them worshipping have already circulated on social media. Sara and Janhvi sit on the steps, clad in coats and shawls, and pose against a beautiful scene in the now-viral pics.

The two's fan clubs were impressed, and the photo where they're seen praying was captioned, “This is called sanskaar. You both are doing a really good job. May God Bless you both! They are in Kedarnath Dham!"

Wow this is called sanskaar

You both are doing really good job, Janhvi & Sara! May God bless you both!



PS - They are in Kedarnath dhaam!#JanhviKapoor | #SaraAliKhan | pic.twitter.com/nOiWbPYaJ2 — SID KI FAN (@Oscars_Daddy) October 31, 2021

Sara was wearing a purple bomber jacket with grey earmuffs in several shots. Janhvi, on the other hand, dons a silver jacket with a muffler.

Over the weekend, the two appeared on Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture' where they talked about each other. Sara Ali Khan had the 'nakhre (tantrums)' of a heroine when Janhvi Kapoor met her for the first time, according to Janhvi Kapoor.

During the episode, Ranveer inquired about Janhvi and Sara's friendship. They initially claimed to have 'common friends.' Janhvi then remembered the first time she saw Sara.

“I met Sara for the first time at an award function. I had tagged along with mumma (late actor Sridevi) and we were very young. I still remember Sara was sitting with Amrita aunty (Sara’s mom Amrita Singh), baar baar heroine waale nakhre kar rahi thi (she behaved like a heroine). She was wearing a saree or salwar kameez at that time, I think. She did it (gesturing that she pushed her hair back) with such elegance, I wanted to become her friend,” she said.