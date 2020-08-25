Viral: Throwback video of Juhi Chawla at national costume round at Miss Universe 1984 is all hearts

Juhi Chawla can also be heard in the video introducing herself saying, "Namaste, I am Juhi Chawla, Bombay, India."

A video has gone viral on social media of Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla from the national costume round at the Miss Universe competition of 1984. The video shows Juhi dressed up in a gorgeous, pink lehenga choli, complete with a beautiful nose ring and 'mangtika'.

The actress can also be heard in the video introducing herself saying, "Namaste, I am Juhi Chawla, Bombay, India."

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Juhi had spoken about how she's endeavoring to make her business avenues more environmentally friendly and the funny discussion she has with KKR co-owner and close friend, Shah Rukh Khan over them.

She had said, "That is something we took up...when I got to know about plastic hazard, I got after them on every platform available to me because we all have area of influence. I have KKR or myself as a known face. So, I use every avenue we already have to make people aware. I started with KKR only and thank God they were open to me, Shah Rukh included, and they listened and agreed to do what I want. About three years ago, we got rid of all the plastic items in the stadium. And I'm talking about Eden Gardens (in Kolkata), which has 60,000 spectators on a good day."

She further added, "All the cheer items were made of plastic back then, so we said, 'no,' they all have to go. The have to be eco-friendly. All our KKR flags, all other items that were synthetic...all gone. They're all made of cotton now. All the waste generated on match day is segregated. Unfortunately, the one thing we still can't get rid of is plastic bottles because glass is not allowed in a stadium. We still don't have an answer for that. There are some times when Shah Rukh and the others just go along with what I say, and there are other times when they tease me."