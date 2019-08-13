VIRAL: This video of Kareena Kapoor Khan pushing Taimur Ali Khan on a stroller in London is breaking the Internet!

Looks like there's no escaping the shutterbugs for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan, even in London. The trio have been vacationing in London for quite some time now. Though, the Indian paps miss clicking pictures of Taimur in the city, turns out that a few fans have turned into paparazzi in London as well.

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, walking on London streets, pushing Taimur on a stroller is doing the rounds on social media. The video, which has been taken by one of the fans in London, also has Taimur's nanny walking behind Kareena. She can be seen holding some of the things that they shopped for, while Kareena can be seen talking with someone on the phone.

The video which was shared on Instagram by popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani, is breaking the Internet.

Watch the video right here:

Meanwhile, Kareena is nailing the art of balancing her work and family life. The actress flies down to the country every week to shoot for her episodes on ZEE TV's popular dance reality show - Dance India Dance and then flies back to be with Taimur and Saif in London.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman in London, while spending quality time with his family there as well.