Viral: This Mumbai restaurant serves Gulab Jamun for Rs 400, Sev Puri at Rs 295, Tandoori Roti at Rs 105; it's owned by TV actress...

Do you know that Naagin actress Mouni Roy owns a plush restaurant in Mumbai, Badmaash. What's more surprising is the prices of the food items, which include Gulab Jamun for Rs 400, Sev Puri at Rs 295, Kanda Bhajiya costs Rs 355, and Amritsari Kulcha at Rs 145.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 09:27 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mouni Roy's restaurant Badmaash offers authentic Bollywood vibes with Indian cuisine. From the bar to the walls, ceilings, and even the lighting, everything is decorated with lush green plants and foliage, adding to the appeal of Badmaash.

According to a report in Screen and other publications, the prices of some of Mouni Roy's most popular dishes have been revealed. Most items on the menu cost between Rs 300 and Rs 800. Shahi Tukda and Gulab Jamun are priced at Rs 410 at Mouni Roy's restaurant. The restaurant also offers Avocado Bhel, which costs Rs 395. As per IndianRetailer.com, Mouni Roy said, "I love avocado and jhalmuri, so we created Avocado Bhel."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Masala Peanut, Masala Papad, Crispy Corn, and Sev Puri are priced at Rs 295 at Mouni's Badmaash. Kanda Bhajiya costs Rs 355, and shrimp dishes are available for around Rs 795. Breads include Tandoori Roti for Rs 105, Naan for Rs 115, and Amritsari Kulcha for Rs 145.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Badmaash (@badmaash.mumbai)

Explaining the reason for opening the restaurant, Mouni said, "I love Indian food. Whenever I travel for work, I look for Indian restaurants everywhere. It's a connection with me. I really feel we lack good Indian restaurants, especially in Bengaluru and Mumbai, so having something like Badmaash was a great opportunity."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Badmaash (@badmaash.mumbai)

Mouni Roy further added, "Whenever I went anywhere, I would always sit in a café with a book, coffee, and a croissant. That tradition gave me the idea of ​​opening my own café. It didn't work out then, but thanks to my husband and his best friends, I got the opportunity to open a restaurant. I immediately jumped at it."

Talking about her new venture in 2023, Mouni Roy said, "I am very excited to open Badmaash, which reflects my love for Indian cuisine. The menu at 'Badmaash' will be an amazing experience. I can't wait to invite everyone to try it. The 'Mounilicious' cocktail is also a must-try, a perfect blend of flavours, with a subtle hint of curry leaves that will surprise you."

