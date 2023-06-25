Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral: Terence Lewis enjoys Mumbai weather on kick scooter, netizens say 'bhai pant sambhal ke'- Watch

In the viral video, Terence Lewis can be seen enjoying the streets of Mumbai on a kick scooter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Viral: Terence Lewis enjoys Mumbai weather on kick scooter, netizens say 'bhai pant sambhal ke'- Watch
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Sunday, choreographer Terence Lewis was seen enjoying the streets of Mumbai and the weather on a kick bike. The video of him is now going viral on social media and netizens have reacted to it.

The clip has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram with the caption, “@terence_here enjoying on the streets of Mumbai.” One of the social media users commented, “My 3.5 yo daughter asked who is he. I told her Beta he is Terrence uncle. Her: Oh Terrace !” The second one said, “Petrol wakai mehnga ho gya hai ... Waise environment ke liye bhi ye kaafi acha hai keep it up. (Petrol has really become expensive. By the way, this is very good for the environment as well. Keep it up)”

The third person said, “Mumbai roads are not good enough for this scooter.” The fourth one said, “Celebrity aise bano ki kisi ko malum hi nhi pade ki tum celebrity ho.” The fifth one said, “Bhai ab ye dheere dheere bhikhari q dikhne llga).”  The sixth one said, “Terence aase mt ghum Lawrence aa jayga.” The seventh one said, “Bhai pant sambhal ke.”

Earlier, Terence Lewis responded to the video that showed him inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi. A few years ago, the incident took place on the reality program India's Best Dancer. Terence served as a judge on the program, while Nora was a guest on the questioned episode. In the video that went viral, some said Terence had inappropriately touched Nora.

Terence said on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, “It was a simple situation. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come. Geeta Kapoor felt that we had to do full namaskar to greet them. That week, Malaika Arora had COVID, and Nora stepped into her shoes. I said okay, fine. We did namaskar as respect, but suddenly, Geeta felt that it was not enough and wanted us to do more. So we followed her directions. I don’t even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don’t know even if it is really touching.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NVS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for more than 7500 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.