Viral: Terence Lewis enjoys Mumbai weather on kick scooter, netizens say 'bhai pant sambhal ke'- Watch

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Sunday, choreographer Terence Lewis was seen enjoying the streets of Mumbai and the weather on a kick bike. The video of him is now going viral on social media and netizens have reacted to it.

The clip has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram with the caption, “@terence_here enjoying on the streets of Mumbai.” One of the social media users commented, “My 3.5 yo daughter asked who is he. I told her Beta he is Terrence uncle. Her: Oh Terrace !” The second one said, “Petrol wakai mehnga ho gya hai ... Waise environment ke liye bhi ye kaafi acha hai keep it up. (Petrol has really become expensive. By the way, this is very good for the environment as well. Keep it up)”

The third person said, “Mumbai roads are not good enough for this scooter.” The fourth one said, “Celebrity aise bano ki kisi ko malum hi nhi pade ki tum celebrity ho.” The fifth one said, “Bhai ab ye dheere dheere bhikhari q dikhne llga).” The sixth one said, “Terence aase mt ghum Lawrence aa jayga.” The seventh one said, “Bhai pant sambhal ke.”

Earlier, Terence Lewis responded to the video that showed him inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi. A few years ago, the incident took place on the reality program India's Best Dancer. Terence served as a judge on the program, while Nora was a guest on the questioned episode. In the video that went viral, some said Terence had inappropriately touched Nora.

Terence said on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, “It was a simple situation. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come. Geeta Kapoor felt that we had to do full namaskar to greet them. That week, Malaika Arora had COVID, and Nora stepped into her shoes. I said okay, fine. We did namaskar as respect, but suddenly, Geeta felt that it was not enough and wanted us to do more. So we followed her directions. I don’t even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don’t know even if it is really touching.”