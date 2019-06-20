VIRAL: Sushmita Sen brings the house down dancing with beau Rohman Shawl at brother Rajeev Sen's sangeet

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen tied the knot with TV actress Charu Asopa on Sunday, June 16 in the presence of close family members and friends. It was an intimate but royal ceremony, held in Goa. Though, it was a close-knit affair, Sushmita Sen and others made sure that everyone present on the occasion came down on the dance floor and danced their hearts out.

Sushmita Sen recently shared s few videos from the sangeet function of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, in which she can be seen rocking the stage with her beau Rohman Shawl. The actress completely owned the stage with her dance moves. The happiness on her face for her brother's wedding is quite palpable. The videos have now gone viral on social media.

Sushmita Sen can be seen bringing the house down with Rohman Shawl as they grooved to the beats of the song 'Nachde Ne Saare'. She captioned the post writing, "#sangeet And then came #dhamaal This was a VERY Private wedding with immediate families & only a few close friends from both sides, so there was no question of anyone being an audience, EVERYONE had to dance!! We made sure of it."

Check them out here:

Sushmita has been the perfect pillar of support for her brother throughout. She made sure to look after the arrangements and take care of the bride as well. From helping pick out the outfits of the newly-wed couple to making sure that everyone present on the occasion had a lot of fun, Sushmita did it all with Rohman Shawl by her side.

On the work front, Sushmita recently announced that she would be making her comeback with her digital debut. Reportedly, the actress has already begun shooting for her comeback project as well.