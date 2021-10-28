Viral: Suhana Khan's FIRST photo after Aryan Khan's bail breaks the internet

As brother Aryan Khan got bail today by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai drugs case, his younger sister Suhana Khan reacted in her own loving way in order to welcome her brother back home. Taking to her Instagram account, Suhana shared a collage with dad Shah Rukh Khan and brother Aryan from when they were kids.

Shah Rukh, Suhana, and Aryan can all be seen making goofy faces and enjoying each other's company in the sweet family snap. Suhana captioned the photo with a simple message that read "i love u."

Check out her post here.

As for the bail, a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, in addition to Aryan, also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. Justice Sambre said, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening."