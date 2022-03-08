VIRAL! Suhana Khan gives a peek inside Mannat, drops adorable photo featuring little brother AbRam

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently offered a glimpse of their home life that featured her little brother AbRam Khan.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Suhana shared a new picture in which AbRam could be seen leaning on a carpet in front of the bed while playing a video game on a tablet, with his back towards the camera. Their furry friend, a pet dog who was relaxing on a lounger nearby, added an extra element of cuteness to the picture. The bedroom they were in opened up to a serene view of the sea from the balcony.

Check out the picture below:

Suhana Khan recently made headline after photos of her in a white Manish Malhotra lehenga took the internet by storm. Earlier, Suhana's photos in a red saree by the ace designer too had sent the internet into a tizzy.

Check out the pictures below:

Suhana, who is 21-year-old, also hit headlines recently after she attended a cricket event with her brother Aryan Khan. The brother-sister duo was seen representing their father at the IPL Mega Auction event.

Suhana Khan recently returned to India after completing her studies in New York. Reportedly, Suhana is now focussing on acting and might make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'.