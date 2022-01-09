Sridevi-Boney Kapoor glare at each other as they enjoy ice-cream in unseen photo

Boney Kapoor isn't as active on social media as some of the other celebrities. However, on Saturday, the filmmaker shared a flashback photo of himself and his late wife Sridevi having ice cream.

The photo, which Boney geo-tagged as being taken in Cannes, could be from one of the couple's trips to the French Riviera. Sridevi is seen biting through her ice cream, with Boney handing her a bite as well. “We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have and me no control,” Boney captioned the picture.

Take a look at the photo here-

Thousands of people liked the photo, including Janhvi Kapoor's. Fans reacted positively to the throwback, with many dropping heart emojis and well wishes in Sridevi's memory.

Sridevi died in February 2018 at the age of 54 from accidental drowning. She married filmmaker Boney in 1996. Janhvi Kapoor, an actress, and Khushi Kapoor the couple's two daughters.

Since Sridevi's demise, Boney Kapoor has shown his admiration for her on multiple occasions. Speaking to Gulf News on his wife’s death anniversary last year, Boney said, “I am not looking for closure. I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she’s there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going.”