VIRAL! Sonu Sood rescues 19-year-old boy from fatal accident- Watch

Actor Sonu Sood has again proved why he is called a real-life hero. The actor rescued a 19-year-old boy as he got unconscious after a serious road accident on Monday in Moga, Punjab.

Sonu was passing through the flyover where the incident took place. Sonu stepped out of his car and went to the crash site. On social media, the video of the incident has gone viral. We see Sonu stepping inside the crash car, to take the boy out. The wrecked car had a central lock. So, it took some time for Sonu to get the victim out. However, he manages to take the injured boy out, and then he carries him to his car. As per the IANS report, the boy was taken to the nearest hospital, has received timely medical treatment, and is now doing fine.

Watch the video

Sonu has been a 'saviour' to many people, and during the countrywide lockdown, the actor helped daily wagers, immigrants and other people to reach their homes safely.

On the work front, Sonu will soon be seen in the film 'Fateh,' and he has also replaced Rannvijay as the host of one of the longest-running reality shows, 'Roadies.' Sonu shared his excitement for the show and said, "The journey of MTV Roadies moulds you into a champion for life. The series of challenges are unlike any other as they put you in contention with yourself to see if you have the fight within to emerge back as a stronger version of yourself. I am truly honoured to be hosting the 18th season of MTV Roadies. "The new season of the stunt reality show is set against the locales of South Africa." He further added, "As a host, I will guide the contestants through the tough journey ahead in South Africa while challenging them to see if they have the spirit within of being a true Roadie."

(With inputs from IANS)