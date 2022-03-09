VIRAL! Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in red bikini, leaves fans drooling

TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari became an overnight sensation after her music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' dropped last year. Often referred to as the 'Bijlee Bijlee' girl, Palak Tiwari left viewers asking for more with her electrifying looks and performance in the music video with Harrdy Sandhu.

All set to make her Bollywood debut soon, it seems like Palak has already managed to secure a place for herself in the hearts of the audience and social media users, courtesy of the millions of views her music video garnered and her Instagram fan following.

Days ago, Palak dropped a carousel post featuring a few photos donning a red hot bikini top, striking various sensuous poses in a pool, besides a few other candid pictures clicked as she enjoyed her weekend at a luxury hotel.

Palak Tiwari's red bikini photos and videos in which she is seen flaunting her fit body and flawless beauty, has been taking the internet by storm.

Palak captioned the post, "Weekend dump. Had the best time at @stregismumbai with lots of food and lots of rest (sic)."

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Palak will be seen making her debut in the upcoming supernatural horror-thriller 'Rosie - The Saffron Chapter'. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tahir Shabbir and Arbaaz Khan.