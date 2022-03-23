VIRAL! Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her curves as she poses in pool sporting sexy blue bikini

Senior actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is the new star kid on the bloc. All set to make her Hindi film debut, Shanaya Kapoor who boasts a decent fan following of over 1.2 million on social media, ensures that she keeps her fans entertained with glimpses of her luxurious lifestyle.

On Tuesday, Shanaya took to her Instagram handle to drop a sizzling hot photo of herself in a sexy blue bikini that left her fans drooling.

In the now-viral photo, Shanaya Kapoor is seen sporting a cut-out bikini top teamed with a matching aqua blue bikini bottom posing sensuously, flaunting her hourglass figure. In the backdrop, one can see the Burj Khalifa, ascertaining that Shanaya is currently in Dubai for a vacation.

Check out the photo below:



Earlier, Shanaya Kapoor's post -- a video and two photos, in which she was seen having fun with her childhood friends, actor Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, had gone viral. Ananya's younger sister, Rysa Panday also featured in the pictures.

Shanaya took to the caption and wrote, "pool day with my favs!"

Recently, Shanaya had shared the first posters from her debut film, 'Bedhadak' on her Instagram account. The film, produced by Karan Johar, also stars newcomers Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Describing her co-stars as 'suave', she wrote, "A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @itslakshya @gurfatehpirzada @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films"

'Bedhadak' is being helmed by director Shashank Khaitan, who was also the director of Shanaya's cousin, Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, 'Dhadak', which came out in 2018.