Bollywood

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans refuse to leave his hand, pull him at Dunki's promotional event in Dubai

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen promoting his film in Dubai at an event hosted by his fans. Several photos and videos from the event went viral on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who is waiting for the release of Dunki, is busy promoting his upcoming film. The actor has a huge fan following and he never disappoints them, the latest viral video is the proof.

On Sunday, SRK was seen promoting his film in Dubai at an event hosted by his fans. Several photos and videos from the event went viral on social media. In one of the clips, his fans can be seen grabbing his hands and refusing to let him go. They almost pulled him in the crowd, the clip of him has been shared by his fans pages SRK Universe.

Watch:

After making a blockbuster comeback with Pathaan on the big screen and then breaking box office records with Jawan, now, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Dunki. As the film nears the release date, Shah Rukh Khan flew to Dubai for a special event where he spilled the beans on how the film i different from other Rajkumar Hirani movies.

Shah Rukh Khan took over the stage at Global Village Dubai. He interacted with the audience while promoting his upcoming movie Dunki. He talked about the film and said, "I don’t know. Raju Hirani saab ne bhi kabhi aesi film nahi banai (Rajkumar Hirani hasn’t made a film like this.) When we finished the film and saw it for the first time, humko aesa laga Raju Hirani saab ne love story bana di hai which spans ages. (When we saw the film, we thought Hirani has made a love story which spans ages)."

He further added how the film is different from other Rajkumar Hirani movies and said, "And it’s a very touching film. I think ye pyaar ki kahani hai, isme action hai jo Raju Hirani ne kabhi dala nhi hai. Both saare sequences aese hai jo I think maine nhi kiye hue (I think it’s a story of love, it has an action that Rajkumar Hirani hasn’t ever done. There are many sequences that I think I haven’t done). All that is there but Raju never shows his films in the trailers and teasers. He likes people to come to the theatre and enjoy it. So, you will find lots of love and comedy."

 

