Viral! Shah Rukh Khan enjoys paan with German blogger at NMACC gala, fans say 'omg you are eating with SRK'

Credit: Caroline Daur/Instagram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan literally won hearts at the recent NMACC event in Mumbai, even Hollywood stars have been sharing photos and videos with him. His performance video on Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been doing rounds on social media.

Now, another video in which he can be seen having paan with a German fashion blogger and model Caroline Daur has grabbed attention. The video has been shared by Caroline, who was wearing a yellow lehenga, on Instagram. She shared a series of photos and videos from the event and wrote, “Deeply impressed by the extraordinary exhibition, India in Fashion showcasing the fine craftsmanship and elaborately embroidered works celebrating the creatives and the heritage of India @nmacc.india.”

Shah Rukh Khan fans reacted to the clip, and one of them wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan again. this all looks so amazing! Livin' my Bollywood Dream!” The second one said, “Sweets with SRK Living my dreammmm.” The third one said, “Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, just casually behind you eating from the buffet is the vibe I am living for.” The fourth one said, “Omg lucky you that you are eating with SRK.” The fifth person commented, “Oh my god last slide !!! You don’t even know who is next to you !! He’s the dream of millions of girls and you’re eating next to him indifferent to how it’s possible.”

The sixth person commented, “SRK just chilling in the background.” The seventh person commented, “is she casually eating with @iamsrk?” Meanwhile, On Monday, Gigi Hadid shared Gigi Hadid posted some of the pictures from the NMACC gala wherein she could be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and her daughter Aaradhya, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Penelope Cruz.

Fans rushed to the comment section to appreciate the actress’ look and some were even mesmerized to see Gigi Hadid and Shah Rukh Khan in the same frame. One of the comments read, “Gigi and SRK are slaying.” Another fan praised her look and said, “You look gorgeous in Indian attire. Pretty as always. Loads of love from India.” Another comment read, “you look so divine and elegant in a saree.” Another fan wrote, “Gigi and SRK. A moment in Pop Culture.” “Gigi having her Devdas moment with SRK and Aishwarya Rai,” Another comment read.

