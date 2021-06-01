VIRAL: Suhana Khan and her friend groove to Justin Bieber's trending song 'Peaches', watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The star kid often treats her followers with pictures and videos from her life in New York, but her fans can never get enough.

So, thanks to all the fan clubs that are dedicated to Suhana, her fans get a little peek into her fun life. A video of Suhana and her friend grooving to a Justin Briber song have been going viral on social media.

Recorded in a classroom, in the video, Suhana and her friend lip sync to the lyrics of the new Justin Bieber song, ‘Peaches’. The starlet can be seen in a black and orange outfit and has her hair flowing open. She is also wearing a cute little necklace with the initial ‘K’ on her neck.

Check out the video here.

Suhana recently celebrated her 21st birthday with her friends in the big apple. She held three separate parties to mark her big day -- a get-together with her friends on the eve of her birthday, followed by a bash at her apartment in NYC where the girl gang colour-coordinated in black outfits, and last, a yacht party.

Suhana is currently studying at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts and the star kid aspires to be an actor just like her father. She is one of BTwon’s most loved star kids and has often spoken up on issues like colourism and body shaming - as she has been a victim of both.