VIRAL: Sara Ali Khan turns reporter, captures hilarious video of mom Amrita Singh

If you have ever had the chance to go through Bollywood actor and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan's Instagram timeline, you would know that she often takes to her handle to post some fun, quirky videos featuring herself and her family members including her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her mom. Additionally, for her captions, Sara likes to use poetry or couplets.

In a new video with mother Amrita Singh that Sara shared from their holiday in Kashmir, the actor on Monday captured a video of herself with her mom taking a Gondola ride, where the latter is seen holding her nerves as the car begins to move upwards steadily. Sara and Amrita were seen seated in the ropeway car while the snowcapped valley provided a picturesque background.

While Amrita is seen trying to stay calm during the ride by chanting some mantras to fight her fear, notorious daughter Sara hilariously recites poetry describing her mother's plight.

In the next part of the video, Sara again turns a reporter as she says, "Hum aagayein hain upar. Maza aaya super duper. Mummy has been a trooper," while Amrita cannot stop laughing at her daughter's gimmicks.

Sara captioned the video, "Namaste Darshako Watch Sara Bako Out of shame mommy will face Dhako But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho (sic)."

Watch the video here:

Apart from this, Sara also shared a collage of pictures from her stay at Gulmarg on her Instagram stories giving fans a glimpse of the scenic location.

Take a look:

Earlier, Sara had shared a couple of stunning photos from her stay in Gulmarg featuring herself and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara was seen posing on a snowmobile, Ibrahim accompanied her to strike a killer pose for the click in the snow-covered holiday destination.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.