Viral! Sara Ali Khan's hilarious reply to netizen calling her shayari bad wins the internet

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. Her humility and modestly towards her fans and paparazzi regularly grab headlines. She always captions her Instagram posts with funny shayaris and now, her latest 'shayari' is winning the internet.

On Thursday, February 3, the actress was on the film sets and as she was getting ready for her scenes, Sara started an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram Stories. When one user asked her why are her shayaris so bad, she replied hilariously in the form of a shayari itself. Answering their question, the 'Kedarnath' actress penned a rib-tickling shayari that read, "So I drive positive people like you mad, And because rude judgements don’t make me sad. And I am who I am inspite efforts of mom and dad. As it’s a result of all the laughter and fun I had, And not to mention after that I feel glad. I hope you don’t actually dislike my shayari, and if you do then just a tad”

Sara Ali Khan had also captioned her last post on Instagram, in which she shared mesmerising pictures from the snowy mountains in Gulmarg, Kashmir with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, in the form of a shayari. She wrote, "Icy breeze, Time to freeze, Iggy Potter I always tease, Stalking him to smile and say cheese, But I’m polite I always say please, So it’s all good, we at ease."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy film with Vicky Kaushal. She had thanked the entire team in a long caption along with posting a picture with the 'Masaan' actor in which they are seen in a romantic pose.