Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, once the film industry's most beloved couple, shocked fans when they announced their divorce in October 2021. The couple has moved on now with Naga Chaitanya set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu basking in the success of Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actress recently also went through a personal tragedy as she lost her father Joseph Prabhu. Now, amid Naga Chaitanya's impending marriage and Samantha losing her father, Joseph Prabhu's poignant post about the former couple’s separation on Facebook is going viral. His post is garnering much attention following his passing on Friday.

In the now-resurfaced post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Long long ago, There was a story, And it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story; And a new chapter!" At the time, Joseph Prabhu also shared throwback photos from ChaySam’s wedding. Fans have now flooded the comment section of the post with messages of support.

Replying to one user on his post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father said the divorce news felt “like bolts from the blue" and took him time to process. "It took me a long time to overcome my emotions and feelings. Life is too short to sit down with feelings and get bogged down," he wrote.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married for four years before announcing their separation. Naga Chaitanya is now set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple got engaged in August and will be married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios.

