VIRAL! Samantha Lockwood drops photo with Salman Khan, says 'great meeting you and yours on my trip to India'

Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood of 'Shoot The Hero' and 'Hawaii Five-0' fame, recently took to her Instagram handle to drop a photo with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In the photo, Samantha and Salman both are seen smiling as they strike a pose together for the camera. Alongside the photo, Samantha expressed how happy she was meeting him and his family during her trip to India. She also congratulated Salman Khan on receiving the 'Personality of the Year' award.

"So great meeting you and yours on my trip to India @beingsalmankhan. Congrats on your well-deserved Joy Award for #personalityoftheyear and all of your current and upcoming successes. Stay forever GOLDEN!!!" Samantha wrote alongside the photo of Salman and herself.

Check out the post here:

Earlier, Samantha Lockwood and Salman Khan had become the talk of the town after reports of the dating each other had emerged in the media. The actress was snapped attending the superstar's 56th birthday bash in Alibaug and as soon as pictures of the two made their way to social media, rumours mills were abuzz with news of the two dating each other.

However, Samantha dismissed all such reports and said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that the news had been spun out of proportion and there was absolutely nothing between the two.

Samantha told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, "I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he's a very nice guy, that's all there is to say about that. So I don't know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So I don't know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion."