Viral! Salman Khan's FIRST LOOK pictures from 'Tiger 3' leaks online - see photo

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on Thursday (August 20) left for Russia to start the shooting for their highly anticipated film, ‘Tiger 3’. Fans, who had been waiting with bated breaths to see their favourite actors’ first looks from the film, were treated with a special surprise, just a few days after the commencement of the shooting.

A fan page on Sunday (August 22) shared the first look of Salman Khan from ‘Tiger 3’ and the photos have now gone viral. In the pictures, Salman can be seen walking in the streets of Russia in jeans, a white t-shirt and a red padded jacket. The actor had full grown red coloured beard and matching long hair and had a bandana on his head. One can also spot Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan with

While one photo featured fans getting clicked with Salman, other photos had a crew of the film. Look at the photos here:

Fans were super elated to see Salman’s first look photos and also expressed their excitement for the film’s release. “What a look bhaijaaan,” wrote one user while another commented, “Lgta hain bhai ke 2022 wali eid to dhamaka krege.”

Fans also wished to see Emraan’s first look for ‘Tiger 3’, “Ab bs emraan haasmi ka bhi koi latest pic tigerr ke set se aajye.”

Apart from Salman and Katrina, ‘Tiger 3’ also features Emraan Hashmi as the villain. All three actors have been gearing up for the physically challenging shoot. In fact, Emraan has been sharing photos and videos of his sculpted body on his social media.

The upcoming film is the third in the ‘Tiger’ franchise. The first two films also starred Katrina and Salman in the lead roles. ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was released in 2102 while ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ hit theatres in 2017.