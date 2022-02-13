VIRAL! Salman Khan pays emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, sings ‘Lag Ja Gale’

The untimely death of Lata Mangeshkar sparked a wave of mourning among her fans. After nearly a month in the hospital, the melody queen's condition deteriorated and she died. On February 6, Lata Mangeshkar went to be with the Lord. Even a week after her death, tributes to Lata Mangeshkar continue to flow in. She was carried in a long procession from her home, covered in tricolour. The singer was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Many Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, and others, paid their tributes to the singing legend, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing the clip, Salman wrote, “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji ….” Fans quickly noticed the tribute, and rushed to the comment section and recalled the memories.

Salman Khan paid a heartfelt homage to the great musician on his social media account just a few hours ago. As a tribute to the 'Nightingale of India,' the superstar sang Lata ji's renowned song 'Lag Ja Gale.'

Lata Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old at the time of her death, died on Sunday of multiple organ failure. After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the renowned singer was hospitalised to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8th. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan, and her husband and director Siddharth Roy Kapur were among those who attended her final rites in Shivaji Park on Sunday.

In a public funeral with full state honours, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames amid chanting of Vedic hymns and elaborate ceremonies performed by Hindu priests. The National Flag was carefully removed from Lata's body, folded ceremonially, and respectfully given over to Adinath Mangeshkar, Lata's nephew, who then passed it to the other grieving family members there.