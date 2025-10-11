VIRAL! Rashmika Mandanna flaunts huge diamond ring in new photo, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda ke saath rishta pakka'

Amid engagement rumours, Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her new diamond ring on her Instagram, and now fans are more convinced that she and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged.

The long-running rumours about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship seem to have finally taken a serious turn. According to reports, the two popular Pan-India stars recently got engaged in a private ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad home.

A close friend of the Liger actor told Hyderabad Times that the engagement was held on an auspicious date chosen by both families. “It was an intimate event with only family members present. The couple is planning to get married next year,” the source said.

Rashmika sparks buzz with engagement ring

Though neither Vijay nor Rashmika has officially posted about the engagement, fans are convinced after spotting a ring on Rashmika’s finger in her latest Instagram reel. The Pushpa actress shared a video with her pet dog, but what caught everyone’s attention was the sparkling diamond ring on her hand. Screenshots of the video have gone viral, and fans can’t stop celebrating the news.

In the caption, Rashmika wrote about a song she loves and her dog’s cute reaction to it, without mentioning the ring. However, that didn’t stop fans from speculating that she subtly confirmed her engagement to Vijay.

Rashmika and Vijay's families give their blessing

Another insider, quoted by the Times of India, revealed that the engagement took place soon after Rashmika returned from Italy, where she was shooting for Cocktail 2. “Marriage has always been on the cards for them, and both families agreed to formalise things. They have now decided to tie the knot in 2026,” the source said.

Fans always suspected their relationship

Vijay and Rashmika, who starred together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have long been rumoured to be dating. Fans have often noticed striking similarities in their social media posts—matching vacation photos, identical backdrops, and even pictures taken at each other’s homes. While the stars have always maintained silence about their personal lives, this time, fans believe the rumours have finally turned into reality. If reports are true, Tollywood’s most-loved duo is all set to become a real-life couple soon.